Citation
Mason J, Classen S, Wersal J, Sisiopiku V. Am. J. Occup. Ther. 2021; 75(Suppl 2): 7512500022p1.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, American Occupational Therapy Association)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Automated vehicles (AVs) may provide many societal benefits, including reducing road fatalities, improving participation, and increasing equity of transportation services. However, societal benefits will not occur if individuals do not accept and adopt this technology. The aim of this study was to design a survey that would assess users' perceptions of AVs after exposure to the technology. Although further validation is required, this survey provides insight into users' perceptions of AVs.
