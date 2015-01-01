SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Mason J, Classen S, Wersal J, Sisiopiku V. Am. J. Occup. Ther. 2021; 75(Suppl 2): 7512500022p1.

(Copyright © 2021, American Occupational Therapy Association)

10.5014/ajot.2021.75S2-PO22

unavailable

Automated vehicles (AVs) may provide many societal benefits, including reducing road fatalities, improving participation, and increasing equity of transportation services. However, societal benefits will not occur if individuals do not accept and adopt this technology. The aim of this study was to design a survey that would assess users' perceptions of AVs after exposure to the technology. Although further validation is required, this survey provides insight into users' perceptions of AVs.


Language: en
