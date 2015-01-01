|
Sakamoto MKS, Chanfreau-Coffinier C, Delano-Wood L, Program VAMV, Merritt VC. Arch. Clin. Neuropsychol. 2021; 36(6): e1031.
Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing
Traumatic brain injury (TBI) research in Veterans is based primarily on non-Hispanic White samples, which does not reflect the diversity of the current military population. We examined the relationship between race/ethnicity and clinical outcomes in a large sample of Iraq/Afghanistan-era Veterans within the Million Veteran Program.Primary outcomes included injury characteristics, neurobehavioral-related symptoms, and employment status gleaned from the Comprehensive TBI Evaluation (CTBIE) for 7006 Veterans with a clinician-confirmed history of TBI. Logistic regressions adjusting for age, sex, and education examined the effect of race/ethnicity on CTBIE outcomes.Racial/ethnic groups included non-Hispanic White (n = 4203), Hispanic (¬n = 1302), non-Hispanic Black (n = 951), Asian (¬n = 205), Multiracial (¬n = 157), Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander (−n = 91), and American Indian/Alaska Native (¬n = 79). Race/ethnicity was significantly associated with 5/10 CTBIE variables after applying Bonferroni-correction: blast exposure, loss of consciousness, post-traumatic amnesia (PTA), affective neurobehavioral symptoms, and unemployment (p's < 0.0001). Relative to non-Hispanic Whites, Veterans self-identifying as Asian, non-Hispanic Black, and Hispanic were less likely to experience certain injury-related characteristics (e.g., blast exposure, PTA). Additionally, Asian and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander groups were less likely to endorse severe affective symptoms compared to White Veterans, whereas Black Veterans were more likely to endorse severe affective symptoms.
