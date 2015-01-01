Abstract

Concussion symptoms are non-specific and various symptom inventories are influenced by sex, even in the absence of injury. The Texas Postconcussion Symptom Inventory (TPSI) is a new 66-item concussion-related symptom measure with three empirically-derived indices (Cognitive, Neuropsychiatric, and Somatic). We evaluated if symptom reporting on the TPSI related to sex in a large, mixed clinical sample.A diverse clinical sample (N = 319, ages 17-92, M = 48.75), including patients with seizure disorders, dementias, and head injuries, completed the TPSI. Symptom reporting profiles between females (55%) and males (45%) were compared using profile analysis with age as a covariate.Although females (M = 20.62, 95% CI [18.91, 22.26]) and males (M = 19.14, 95% CI [17.32, 21.04]) endorsed higher scores on the Cognitive index (Possible Range = 0-52), no significant differences on symptom reporting patterns were seen between the groups on the Cognitive (p = 0.24) or Neuropsychiatric (p = 0.56) Indices. However, a significant difference was found on the Somatic index (Possible Range = 0-34), with females (M = 13.06, 95% CI [11.99, 13.94]) reporting higher scores [t(318) = 2.78, p < 0.01, partial η2 = 0.02] than males (M = 10.98, 95% CI [10.01, 12.17]).In this preliminary study, results indicated sex differences in reporting concussion-associated symptoms on the TPSI across a variety of clinical conditions. Similar to prior studies, females reported more somatic symptoms yet were similar in their reports of Cognitive and Neuropsychiatric symptoms. Because baseline data is rarely available when evaluating concussions in clinical settings, future research aims are to develop normative data stratified by sex and investigate the utility of the TPSI within a concussion cohort.

