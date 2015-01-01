|
Citation
|
Ozturk E, Chanfreau-Coffinier C, Sakamoto MKS, Merritt VC, Delano-Wood L. Arch. Clin. Neuropsychol. 2021; 36(6): e1141.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Using a large sample of U.S. Veterans enrolled in the Million Veteran Program (MVP), we sought to evaluate neurobehavioral symptoms obtained from the Veterans Health Administration's Comprehensive Traumatic Brain Injury Evaluation (CTBIE).Eligible participants (N = 12,144) included MVP-enrolled Veterans who completed the CTBIE, a clinician-administered interview that assesses for historical, deployment-related TBIs and evaluates current symptoms using the Neurobehavioral Symptom Inventory (NSI). Clinicians completing the CTBIE made clinical determinations about each participant's TBI diagnostic status (n = 7631 CTBIE+, n = 4513 CTBIE-) as well as likely symptom etiology (TBI: n = 612, Behavioral Health: n = 4965, Combination TBI and Behavioral Health [Comorbid]: n = 2773, Symptom Resolution; n = 750; and Other: n = 1282). We evaluated the association of TBI diagnostic group and symptom etiology group with neurobehavioral symptoms using ANCOVAs adjusted for sociodemographic characteristics.
Language: en