Abstract

Family violence represents a major public health problem and a violation of human rights. Violent families engage in child maltreatment or intimate partner violence in response to horizontal stressors, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, and vertical stressors, including events in the family life cycle and changes in cultural contexts. Although family violence is often considered an individual problem, solutions require close examination of family structure, dynamics, and competence. The Beavers Systems Model for Family Functioning identified family groupings at risk of family violence. An emerging perspective on intergenerational transmission of violence from childhood neglect and abuse to elder abuse accounts for the accumulation of adverse childhood experiences and increasing risk of victimization or perpetration. An intergenerational systemic model identifies multiple contexts and levels for evaluating and treating family violence over the life span. Early identification and intervention facilitate prevention and rehabilitation. As families transcend adversity, they are able to realize post-traumatic growth and resilience. Recommendations for applications of the model are offered.

