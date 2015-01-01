|
Citation
Jaggers JW, Tomek S, Hooper LM, Mitchell-Williams MT, Church WT. Fam. J. (Alex. Va.) 2021; 29(3): 316-327.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
Abstract
Parental monitoring is a set of correlated parenting behaviors involving attention to and tracking of the child's whereabouts, activities, and adaptations. The impact of parental monitoring is ubiquitous and has broad relevance for youth outcomes. Similarly, although less commonly investigated, youth behaviors can impact parents' or caregivers' responses or behaviors. Longitudinal analysis was used to assess the gendered effects of youth behaviors--defined as internalized anger, externalized anger, and delinquency--on parent behaviors (i.e., parental monitoring).
Language: en
Keywords
anger; counseling; delinquency; parental monitoring