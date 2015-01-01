SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Bistra N, Zejneli I. Prizren social science journal 2021; 5(2): 75-82.

(Copyright © 2021)

10.32936/pssj.v5i2.231

unavailable

Child abuse is protected by international law and acts and includes all types of physical, sexual and emotional abuse. Child abuse is a global problem with serious consequences throughout life, it is also a global problem with serious consequences for children and their families. In order to prevent this phenomenon, the awareness and consciousness of everyone (society, state) must be increased. Work on joint projects should include the UN, WHO, UNICEF, UNESCO, the EU and the CoE. Knowledge, legislation and ideas in protecting children's health belong to health and safety experts. The case law of the European Court of Human Rights and the Court of Justice of the European Union obliges states to include in their legislation the protection of children from all forms of ill-treatment.


Language: en
