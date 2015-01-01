Abstract

This research addresses the activity of transnational organized crime in the Westerns Balkans region, particularly the activity of trafficking in narcotics and money laundry. This problematic phenomenon is treated on the aspect of newly created circumstances in the age of globalization, where the entire world is facing the transformation in the political and economic aspect - developments that are impacting the field of security as well.

In this period, these countries faced institutional fragility, lack of proper capacities in fight against new forms of organized criminality, lack of inter-state cooperation etc. this situation was used as an opportunity by the criminal organizations with their reach in the entire region, creating the so called Balkan Road which is used for trafficking of narcotics towards Western Europe countries.

In this research is expressed the amount of narcotics trafficked and illicit profits from this activity, divided by regional countries for the period 2009-2012. This paper argues how transnational organized crime by exploiting the globalization era facilities has adapted to these newly created circumstances and is increasingly exceeding the capabilities of the countries of a traditional organizations and forms of security in responding appropriately. The interstate cooperation aspect and the use of an interactive approach at technical and operational levels is increasingly being considered as a tangible opportunity to deal with this phenomenon.

The paper draws conclusions on how the organized crime threats have had influence on security approaches in the Western Balkans as well as pushing the countries towards an inter-state approach in addressing these threats. Security field contemporary literature as well as reports and assessments of various security agencies have been used in drawing research results.

Language: en