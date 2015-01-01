Abstract

The renewal of the orientation of punishment for children in conflict with the law from a retributive justice approach to restorative justice is a good start for efforts to restore a victim-oriented situation by giving the perpetrator the opportunity to express his regret to the victim with the concept of diversion. However, not all cases of children are entitled to diversion. In accordance with Article 7 paragraph (2) of the SPPA Law, the requirement for diversion is a criminal act punishable by imprisonment of under 7 (seven) years and not a repetition of a criminal act. Meanwhile, criminal acts that are punishable by more than 7 (seven) years and repetition of criminal acts are not entitled to diversion. The concept of diversion and the terms of diversion are interpreted very narrowly so that they do not reflect dignified justice. The law cannot only regulate legal certainty. The law must provide a sense of justice with dignity and justice that humanize humans. This writing aims to determine the concept of diversion of the juvenile criminal justice system based on dignified justice. The type of research used is literature, the nature of this research is descriptive, the results of the research are the reconstruction of the concept of diversion based on dignified justice must be reconstructed by expanding the concept of diversion so that every child without exception has the right to get diversion.





Keywords: Juvenile justice;

