SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Kassim KAA, Johari MH, Wahi N, Ahmad Y, Jawi ZM, Yahya WJ. Journal of advanced vehicle system 2021; 11(1): 32-37.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Vehicles with safety and crash-avoidance features are believed to reduce crashes and are saving lives. This study aims to identify the factors that influence safer car purchasing. It is proposed in this paper that consumers' purchase intention can be explained by three factors which are attitude, subjective norms, and perceived behavioral control by using the Theory of Planned Behavior. A sample of 81 respondents in Singapore were selected to participate in this study. Analyses of data include Pearson Product-Moment Correlation Coefficient and Multiple Linear Regression.

FINDINGS showed that there is a significant relationship between attitude and perceived behavioral control towards the safer car purchase intention.


Language: en

Keywords

Theory of Planned Behavior

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print