Abstract

Finite Element Method (FEM) widely used to solve engineering problems and mathematical models. In this paper, Tata Super Ace was chosen as a model of vehicle to generate finite element model on its body structure called chassis. It also presents a detailed finite element model of a Super Ace Tata model called meshing. In this study, mesh is made based on Finite Element Model. Meshing is carried out through Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Software called Altair Hyperworks. As the result of these efforts, the finite element vehicle model was developed with the following characteristics: number of parts 3544, number of nodes 3 million, and number of elements 3 million. The average element size used is 8 mm with a minimum size of 4 mm. Thus, the model can successfully be used in computational frontal impacts analysis.

