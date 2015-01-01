Abstract

Due to the rise of car culture, cars have become faster and smarter. Every vehicle has different features to ensure the safety of the car, with most of the cars were equipped with advanced safety features. There is a rapid urbanization and motorization in Malaysia and Indonesia. Hence, this paper presents the comparison of the behavioural intention to purchase safer cars between Malaysia and Indonesia based on Theory of Planned Behaviour (TPB). A questionnaire survey was conducted to identify consumers' behaviour. The questionnaires were distributed in Malaysia and Indonesia with 500 each. An application of TPB is used for this study. The results indicate that Malaysians shows more positive attitude and greater perceived behavioural control compared to Indonesians, hence Malaysians have stronger intention to purchase safer vehicles. Otherwise, social pressure has a greater impact on Indonesians to convince them in safer car purchasing because they are high in numbers for the overall percentage compared to Malaysians.

Language: en