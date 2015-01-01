Abstract

Road accident injuries are expected to become the fifth leading cause of death by 2030. With the worrying road accident rate in Indonesia and Thailand, this paper presents the comparison of the intention to purchase a safer car between consumers in Indonesia and Thailand using Theory of Planned Behaviour. TPB postulate that an individual's behavioural intention is influenced by determinants such as their attitude, subjective norms, and perceived behavioural control. Primary data were collected and 500 respondents from each country were involved in this study. The data were analysed using Descriptive Statistics in IBM SPSS Statistics 23 to generate the mean value of each determinant of TPB. The findings indicate that Thailand have a better attitude and subjective norms, and stronger perceived behavioural control compared to Indonesia. This resulted in a stronger safer car purchase intention in Thailand.

