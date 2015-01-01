Abstract

Consider the situation that a car is met with an accident in the middle of highway and there is no immediate assistance from anybody nearby. If any injury happened to the car driver or passengers so maybe there will be loss of lives due to delay in medical help. Keeping this idea in our mind, we are proposing a system where car itself intimates the concern emergency service for immediate reaction in case of accident or any emergency situation.



The system we are developing is very useful in case of above mentioned scenario. If a vehicle met with an accident, then the system will automatically activate itself but it will wait for one minute for user response. In case of user is Ok and situation is under control then the user deactivate the system manually. In case of serious problem then the system will send the message to registered mobile numbers along with the geographical position of the incident after one minute.



Car stealing is nowadays a common problem. Daily many cars got stolen. Many cars never get recovered and customers get suffered due to this. Many security systems work to keep cars safe from theft. But these options are useless once your car gets stolen. No one can detect or recover a customers car easily. Keep all this in consideration we are trying to build a project which can make your car after stolen. For this, we need to develop and install some system inside the car which will tell you the car location after stolen. Keep this in mind we are trying to start one project which can fulfill all our requirements related to car security. We are trying to build a project which will help to keep your car safe even after it gets stolen. We also are trying to make car-accessible using a remote system. After deep discussion and work, we complete our problem definition. That is, we are developing GSM enabled system which will help the customer control their car remotely using just a mobile phone.

