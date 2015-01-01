Abstract

Night traveling leads to a lack of traveling judgment and is dangerous for beginner drivers. Even the expert driver may miss the wheel judgment in 4-wheelers due to less visibility in the front view lower position. On the other hand GPS maps, guided driving may distract the driving attention and lead to abnormal situations. The proposed system will be designed to guide drivers using infrared beam design to about wheel judgment and the vehicle passing lane space judgment. This technology could also extend to display mapping information and all other information that may guide drivers on road. The number of vehicles on our roads is burgeoning day by day. This is turn forced almost all these vehicle manufacturers to think about the extra safety instruments and electronic controls to attach with these products for giving the users a safety derived in all road conditions through mass flow traffic available in the vehicle these can alert car owners for theft detection but the major problem with all these systems is it can alert local users only not to the remote one.

Language: en