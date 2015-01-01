Abstract

Over the past decade, the use of statistical analysis for the prediction of road accidents in sustainable road infrastructure and road safety has become popular. However, due to lack of adequate knowledge, for practical applications, a gap has been found between state-of-art and state-of-practice. The primary objective of this paper is to introduce a new innovative statistical technique called Accident Prediction Model (APM) along with its types, and possible challenges with their solutions while dealing with these models. In nutshell, why and how APM can contribute to improving road safety has been discussed in depth. The study recommends the use of APM for precise, accurate and effective prediction of road accidents for sustainable road infrastructure.

