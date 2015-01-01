Abstract

With the rapid increase in the total number of registered vehicles, road accidents are also increasing alarmingly. The scenario of road accidents in developing countries is worse than the developed countries. Due to a limited budget, it is not possible to allow equal budgets to all states so we need a more efficient, effective and precise tool that can help in assigning priority to most accident-prone segments/locations. In this present study, four North-Indian states i.e. Haryana, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh and one Union territory i.e. Chandigarh are taken for prioritizing them on the basis of the cause of road accidents. The proposed model was evaluated using actual data collected from the respective states. As per the proposed model, a state may be compared with another state if the cause of the accidents is the same, irrespective of the number of road crashes. The proposed model is totally different from the existing models and is more accurate due to incorporation of various significant factors and could be used for practical applications related to road safety and the implementation of new policies by the Ministry. This kind of model has not been developed so far anywhere in another part of this country. The successful implementation of this model could also be used for defining priorities for other states as well. At last, as per the results, the priority assigned to the states is in order Haryana > Himachal Pradesh> Punjab > Uttarakhand >Chandigarh.

