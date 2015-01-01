Abstract

Vehicle accidents take human life all over the world particularly in developing countries like Pakistan. It is estimated that 1.2 million people lose their lives in road accidents every year. Apart from this, 20 to 50 million are injured on a yearly basis. This annual increase in the traffic accidents trend is alarming. To bring improvement in the current road network system, the specialists need to analyze the historical data of road crashes of an area. This research aims to use the visualization technique to have a better understanding of the accident data. This study uses the data of Peshawar, Pakistan, where the raw data were first organized, filtered, pre-processed and finally, visualization was performed to construct a systemic and homogenous data model. Various infographics were produced with the help of different software interface and visualization options. It was revealed that most of the accidents occur in the daytime and with those people who do not have enough traffic education. The 30 to 45 years age group was more active in causing the accidents. Therefore, the behaviour of this age group of drivers needs further investigation. This study will be useful for concerned authorities in devising an efficient mechanism to alleviate road accident cases.



Keywords Road Traffic Accidents (RTAs), Traffic Safety, Traffic Analysis, Visualization

Language: en