Abstract

The identification of accidental Blackspots gives information about a particular stretch/location of a Road, which provides information to the road users at the time of travelling. To know about traffic information in the study area, Peak and Non-Peak hours traffic volumes and also spot speed data (Primary data) have been recorded. Past 3 years 2016-2018 accident data (Secondary data) were collected from Rachakonda Police Commissionerate. Further, this Primary and Secondary data has been analyzed by using MS Excel 2019; from the primary data total traffic volume, highest and lowest speeds of the particular locations of the study zone identified; from the secondary data, different types of analysis are carried out to identify the severities about accidents and also accident locations are marked in google maps. With help these maps, kilometer wise number of accident locations are calculated. Using these severity values Blackspots of the study area calculated using Weighted Severity Index formula, top severity value locations were selected as blackspots as per the WSI values. The information helps road users at the time of travelling in the study area to know about blackspots.

Language: en