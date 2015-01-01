Abstract

Currently, the country's unpredictably high temperatures are major source of concern for outdoors workers. Because this element has the potential to affect worker productivity, research into both working time and temperature becomes a great interest. Aside from that, both factor studies will determine the best work schedule for construction workers to avoid heat stress. The investigation was completed using two methods: interviewing and site observation. The optimum recipe for worker productivity was discovered during the interview by the site specialist. After obtaining the correct formula, a site inspection was carried out. During the site observation, a few variables were recorded, including average temperature, working time range, and worker output for three different types of work: bar bending, rebar wall installation, and tile installation. The effect of heat stress on three types of work is investigated. Then there was a comparison of worker productivity in two different sorts of jobs. Based on the findings, the best working pattern has been identified. Then there was a comparison of worker productivity in two different sorts of jobs. The best working pattern that adds the most to worker productivity was discovered as a result of the investigation. Finally, obtaining the requirements for a successful project as well as an optimal work pattern achieves both objectives.

