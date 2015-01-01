Abstract

Exploring motorist attitudes and perceptions will aid in decision makers' awareness of road safety measures, allowing for the creation of policies and the introduction of effective steps to ensure that the road safety goals are met. This study aims to explore motorists' perceptions towards road safety and to come up with new ways to enhance road traffic safety in developing cities. The self-reporting questionnaires using a Likert scale were used to collect data from respondents in Denpasar, Bali Island. Using motorist perception data, the multinomial logit models were constructed to classify the factors that affect road traffic accidents. This study discovered that intersections are a high-risk area for road traffic accidents. Gaining a deeper understanding of motorist behavior at intersections will aid in the creation of a better design that meets motorist expectations when approaching an intersection. Furthermore, the ability to 'read' roads to predict hazards is a vital component of driving abilities that has been related to road traffic accidents. The key causes of traffic accidents were also discovered to be disobedient conduct and reckless driving. Based on these results, some countermeasures for improving road traffic safety in Bali were discussed with an emphasis on engineering and education perspectives.

Language: en