Abstract

Transit Signal Priority (TSP) shows capability to improve traffic operations through providing transit vehicles a higher priority to cross intersections. However, implementing TSP could impose extra delays to the adjacent traffic. Specifically, TSP imposes extra delay on turning traffic that could be solved by converting the intersections to unconventional intersection. To do so, this paper models assesses and evaluates the possibility for implementing a TSP in arterial roadway in Amman, capital of Jordan, by using real traffic data under different scenarios including conventional and unconventional intersection designs. The evaluation was done using simulation. Simulation results show that the TSP implementation reduces system travel time and improves the overall system delay. Specifically, implementing the combination of TSP with unconventional intersection design reduces corridor travel time, system delay, and queue length. Moreover, simulation results indicated that applying TSP improves individual movements travel time and delay up to 35% per vehicle.

Language: en