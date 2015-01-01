Abstract

BACKGROUND: Hundreds of people die every day as a result of traffic collisions all over the country. The majority of these collisions are caused by cars or pedestrians breaking traffic laws, such as speeding or talking on their phones. Most drivers drive their cars while feeling sleepy or tired, or driving under the influence of medication that causes drowsiness, or lack of concentration, or hallucinations. The latest statistics from Ministry of health of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia indicate that the death rate in road accidents in Saudi Arabia is 17 people every 40 minutes. Therefore, based on this statistic, traffic accidents have become a source of concern for the Saudi Arabian society. They cause great losses in human and material resources, in addition to psychological and social problems. It is necessary to conduct a field study to find out the actual cause of the spread of accidents in Saudi Arabia.



OBJECTIVE: This study sets out to examine the actual reasons that led to the frequent traffic accidents in the Saudi Arabian society.



METHODS: An online survey provided quantitative data from 1000 participants. Factual importance was investigated utilizing edge plan examination and the relapse investigation utilizing the SPSS program to decide the real makes that drove the spread of auto collisions in the Saudi Arabian culture.



RESULTS: The findings indicated that driving vehicles by unqualified persons, drug abuse and grain deprivation are the factors that led to the spread of traffic accidents in the Saudi Arabian society.



CONCLUSION: it is recommended that Saudi Arabian government professionals develop an operational plan to study these causes to take action. In the future, data may be analyzed using supersaturated prototypes, in which a large number of variables are studied for just a few simulation trials.

Language: en