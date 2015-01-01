|
BACKGROUND: Hundreds of people die every day as a result of traffic collisions all over the country. The majority of these collisions are caused by cars or pedestrians breaking traffic laws, such as speeding or talking on their phones. Most drivers drive their cars while feeling sleepy or tired, or driving under the influence of medication that causes drowsiness, or lack of concentration, or hallucinations. The latest statistics from Ministry of health of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia indicate that the death rate in road accidents in Saudi Arabia is 17 people every 40 minutes. Therefore, based on this statistic, traffic accidents have become a source of concern for the Saudi Arabian society. They cause great losses in human and material resources, in addition to psychological and social problems. It is necessary to conduct a field study to find out the actual cause of the spread of accidents in Saudi Arabia.
