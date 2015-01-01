Abstract

The purposes of this study are to determine the ratio of instantaneous speed on Federal highway at Kilometer 32.9 from Kuala Lumpur to Shah Alam, to analyse the implications of the instantaneous speed ratio's numerical findings, and to examine the behaviour of convergence for each level of easiness to flow. The continuous flow model is one of the traffic flow theories that conclude the traffic flow is identical to the equation of heat. The research design used in this study is a comparative model. The continuous flow model uses a boundary value problem as well as additional constraints to solve the differential equation solution. The videotaping approach was used to select a sample of highway traffic data on the tapered acceleration path. The findings of this study disclosed that the ratio of instantaneous speed converged slower at lower levels of easiness to flow than at higher levels of easiness to flow. The ratio of instantaneous speed was found to be more accurate when the additional iteration numbers were considered and the traffic's instantaneous speed ratio on the Federal highway at Kilometer 32.9 from Kuala Lumpur to Shah Alam was less than 1.39 at location 0.4 of 1. That value is less than 1.4 as proposed by the theoretical model. In conclusion, the mathematical model was found to be accurate in estimating the safe distance and speed of vehicles on merging area so that the collision can be minimized and for the assessment and decision-making of the configuration of the traffic flow. As the implication, this study offers the potential to increase the efficiency of the traffic flowing through the entrance ramp.

