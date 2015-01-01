Abstract

The paper aims to find out the best plane location of a construction company headquarter for n construction sites, and reducing the maintenance cost of the vehicles working between the headquarters and the sites to the lowest cost possible. The total traveled distance of all possible locations is calculated, by assuming each location in two ordinations (x, y). MATLAB software is used to generate an accurate model and calculations of each point presenting a construction site. The results found different models of different cases of locations with a variety of coordination. The results showed that a programmed model can solve many problems related to cost management in construction sites for any given organization. The model was successfully used to lower (theoretically) the cost of the used vehicles from and into the location sites and the headquarter of the company. Accordingly, the company can conclude some cost-effective factors, which aid in deciding on the necessity of road quality pavement.

Language: en