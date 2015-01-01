Abstract

Background

Studies from high-income countries suggest that workplace bullying is associated with several occupational diseases and health outcomes, including musculoskeletal disorders (MSD). However, studies on the relationship between bullying and MSD are scarce, particularly in low- and middle-income countries. Therefore, we aimed to investigate the association between workplace bullying and MSD among civil servants from a state in southern Brazil.





Methods

Cross-sectional study with 1,615 judicial civil servants from a Brazilian state. Data was collected through a web survey. The structured questionnaire included direct questions regarding previous MSD diagnosed by a doctor. Workplace Bullying was measured by the Negative Acts Questionnaire (NAQ-r). Logistic Regression was used to estimate prevalence odds ratios (POR) and test associations of interest.





Results

The prevalence of workplace bullying was 17.7%, and the prevalence of MSD was 23.1%. After adjustment for sex and age, workplace bullying was strongly associated with MSD (POR=1.76; CI95% 1.32-2.36). In the final multivariate model, after controlling for sex, age, skin colour, body mass index, educational level, job type, ergonomic factors and physical inactivity, the association remained significant. The risk of MSD was 56.0% higher among those exposed to bullying (POR= 1.56; 95%CI: 1.14-2.13), compared to those non-exposed.





Conclusions

Findings are in line with studies from high-income countries. Bullying should be further investigated as a potential cause of MSD, and longitudinal studies are necessary to examine possible causal paths, mechanisms and mediation, especially in low- and middle-income countries. Interventions to reduce the occurrence of MSD may focus on psychosocial factor at work, particularly bullying.





Key messages

Besides being an unethical behaviour in workplaces and causing several mental health problems, bullying may also play a role on musculoskeletal disorders, what should be further investigated, particularly in low- and middle-income countries. Interventions to prevent bullying and MSD are needed.

