Focus of Presentation

Elder abuse and neglect (EAN) includes psychological, physical, sexual abuse, neglect, and financial exploitation. Malaysia - projected to become an aged nation by 2030 - is not spared. PEACE focuses on protecting elder rights, empowering the community to be actively engaged in elderly issues, and refining the Malaysian law to address existing gaps.





Findings

Our cohort study revealed that the overall lifetime prevalence of EAN (abuse episodes ever experienced from the age 60) was 8.1% with 4.8%, 3.4%, 1.2%, 0.3% and 1.1% for financial abuse, psychological abuse, physical abuse, sexual abuse and neglect respectively. Perpetrators tend to be family members (adult children) and abuse usually occurs at home. Premature mortality are shown higher among victims. From the legal perspective, the only existing act addressing family violence is the Domestic Violence Act (DVA 1994) and Penal Code. The DVA is neither adequate nor specific to EAN and dynamics of elder abuse. Our findings were presented to the relevant stakeholders including the Deputy Prime Minister of Malaysia. Using four main approaches - making findings understandable to policymakers, increasing opportunities for interaction, addressing barriers and ensuring research is relevant allows better communication between researchers and policy makers and ensuring evidence are translated to policy. PEACE are working on drafting the new Elder Act which will be ready by 2021.





Conclusions/Implications

The PEACE program is an example of how a complex health problem should be addressed. Better communication strategies and multiple interactions between policy makers and PEACE researchers is key to our impactful research.





Key messages

Dissemination approaches should be timely and consistent with culture to translate research evidence to policy.

Protecting the well-being and dignity of our elders is not only a question of conscience or morality, but also a matter of upholding human rights and justice.

