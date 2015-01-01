Abstract

IEA World Congress of Epidemiology 2021 - Scientific Program Abstracts



Background

Emerging evidence suggests that people working in the welfare and health care industry have poorer mental health than other occupational groups; however, there has been little examination of suicide among this group. In this study, we examine suicide rates amongst welfare and care support workers and compare them to rates among human service workers, and all other occupations in Australia.





Methods

We used data from the National Coroners Information System (NCIS) to obtain records of death due to intentional self-harm between the years 2001 to 2016. We calculated age-standardised suicide rates and incident rate ratios to compare the suicide rates across different occupational groups.





Results

The age-standardised suicide rate of males is the highest amongst welfare and carers (24.1 per 100,000). After adjusting for age and year of death, we found that men working as welfare workers and carers have a significantly higher suicide rate than men working in other occupations (IRR 1.43, CI 1.2-1.7). Furthermore, male human service workers have a slightly lower rate of suicide than those working in other occupations (IRR 0.73: CI 0.66-0.82). The finding was similarly noted in female suicide deaths, however, the higher suicide rate in female welfare workers was not statistically significant (IRR 1.12 CI 0.9-1.39).





Conclusion

The suicide rates of welfare and care-related occupations are as high as occupations which are identified as at-risk occupations for male suicide in Australia.





Key message

There is a need for targeted programs to improve the suicide health literacy among welfare and care support workers.

Language: en