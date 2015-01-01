Abstract

IEA World Congress of Epidemiology 2021 - Scientific Program Abstract



Background

Depression is a major contributor to the overall global burden of disease and one of the leading causes of disability worldwide. In the fifth edition of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5) there were a few changes in the inclusion criteria but there is a limited literature to quantify this change.





Methods

We conducted a literature review using PubMed and Clarivate's Cortellis database from 1/1/2008 to 7/4/2020, to identify the country-specific total prevalence of MDD according to the DSM-5 and DSM-IV in nine high-income countries. In countries lacking published prevalence estimates according to DSM-5 criteria, we derived DSM-5 prevalence estimates by multiplying the country-specific DSM-IV data with the ratio of DSM-5 to DSM-IV prevalence in countries with comparable risk factors and healthcare access.





Results

Changes in the criteria between the DSM-IV and DSM-5, resulted in a substantial increase (30%) in the MDD patient counts across the countries under study ranging from 0.1 million patients in New Zealand to 5.8 million in United States.





Conclusions

Total prevalent cases of MDD increased after the introduction of DSM-5 criteria because of the changes in the inclusion criteria. Elimination of bereavement as the exclusion criteria was one of the key changes which resulted in more patients becoming eligible for the diagnosis and treatment of MDD.





Key messages

This analysis provides a comparative insight into the effect of change in the DSM-IV to DSM-5 diagnostic criteria on the MDD patient counts which is not reported frequently in the published literature.

