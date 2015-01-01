Abstract

IEA World Congress of Epidemiology 2021 - Scientific Program Abstract



Background

Epidemiologic surveillance of substances use is necessary for its prevention policy.





Objective

To monitor the extent of substances use among the high school pupils of Sousse, Tunisia between 2018 and 2019.





Methods

Two successive cross sectional studies were led in 2018 and 2019 among 1399 et 1342 high school students respectively. In 2018 and 2019, the same probability sampling procedure served to recruit participants and the same pretested survey was self administered to pupils anonymously in the classrooms in the presence of pre-trained medical doctors.





Results

The mean age of participants was 17.5 ± 1.5 years in 2018 and 17.6 ± 1.5 in 2019 (p = 0.302). Females represented 60.5% and 63.2% of participants in 2018 and 2019 respectively (p = 0.143). Prevalence of lifetime tobacco use was of 29.4% in 2018 and 26.7% in 2019 (p = 0.161). Concerning alcohol consumption, it was reported by 9.4% of participants in 2018 versus 6.1% in 2019 (p = 0.002). Cannabis was the most frequently used illicit substance reported by 4.6% and 3.9% participants in 2018 and 2019 (p = 0.358).





Conclusions

Compared to 2014, prevalence of lifetime tobacco use and lifetime cannabis use have doubled. In order to limit this trend, a national comprehensive substances use prevention program should be implemented early among Tunisian adolescents.





Key messages

Tobacco experimentation is frequent in Sousse, Tunisia Prevention of tobacco use should be combined with other substances use prevention actions

Language: en