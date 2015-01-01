|
Shadowen C, Beaverson S, Rigby F. Anti-Traffick. Rev. 2021; (17): 38-55.
(Copyright © 2021, Global Alliance Against Traffic in Women (GAATW))
unavailable
Many trafficked persons receive medical care in the Emergency Department (ED); however, ED staff have historically not been educated about human trafficking. In this article, we describe interventions aimed to train ED providers on the issue of trafficking. We performed a scoping review of the existing literature and found 17 studies that describe such interventions: 14 trainings implemented in the ED, two taught at conferences for ED providers, and one assessing a state-mandated training. These studies demonstrate that even brief education can improve provider confidence in screening and treating patients that experienced trafficking. We advocate for interventions to promote a team-based approach specific to the ED setting, acknowledge the importance of survivors' input on curriculum development, and assess outcomes using pre- and post-surveys.
healthcare provider