|
Citation
|
Niezna M, Agarwal P. Anti-Traffick. Rev. 2021; (17): 133-139.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Global Alliance Against Traffic in Women (GAATW))
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
This article describes the authors' experience in forming an interdisciplinary online study group dedicated to collective learning on modern slavery and trafficking from a critical perspective. It proposes ideas for discussions and readings along with three main principles concerning the method and approach of creating such a group that can be relevant to researchers and practitioners. First, the creation of a safe and inspiring space, the dialogues it can enable, and the approach required to create such a space in an online setting; second, attempts to tackle the big questions rather than conclusions or completed work; and third, reflexivity concerning challenges of knowledge production and distribution that critical scholars of trafficking face. A discussion on labour exploitation and the concept of 'work' is used to demonstrate these principles.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
anti-trafficking; anti-trafficking review; crime; gender; human rights; human trafficking; human trafficking journal; immigration; journal; labour rights; migration; prostitution; review; rights; sex work; trafficked persons; trafficking; trafficking in persons; transnational crime; women