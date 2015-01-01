|
Peck J. Anti-Traffick. Rev. 2021; (17): 140-147.
A promising practice for educating anti-trafficking stakeholders in healthcare emerged through an innovative train-the-trainer programme from a National Association of Pediatric Nurse Practitioner's initiative called the Alliance for Children in Trafficking (ACT). The purpose of this training is to provide effective, high-quality education development with wide dissemination and reach. The obstacles to in-person education due to COVID-19 resulted in a pivot to a virtual platform to continue the ACT Advocate programme. This paper considers the engagement of the nursing profession in operationalising the ACT Advocate programme as a way to lead advocacy and education efforts, using a public health approach, for effective responses to child trafficking.
anti-trafficking; anti-trafficking review; crime; gender; human rights; human trafficking; human trafficking journal; immigration; journal; labour rights; migration; prostitution; review; rights; sex work; trafficked persons; trafficking; trafficking in persons; transnational crime; women