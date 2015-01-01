SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Panda P, Mango A, Garg A. Anti-Traffick. Rev. 2021; (17): 148-153.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Global Alliance Against Traffic in Women (GAATW))

DOI

10.14197/atr.2012211710

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Survivors' experiences and input are essential for human trafficking education for healthcare providers yet they remain under-utilised. This article describes a collaborative initiative between two paediatric physicians and a survivor of trafficking, which led to the implementation of an anti-trafficking education programme for healthcare providers. It outlines the process of establishing the collaboration and the main principles of ensuring an equitable partnership. It shares the authors' reflections of the process and their recommendations for others seeking to establish similar initiatives.

Keywords: Human trafficking;


Language: en

Keywords

anti-trafficking; anti-trafficking review; crime; gender; human rights; human trafficking; human trafficking journal; immigration; journal; labour rights; migration; prostitution; review; rights; sex work; trafficked persons; trafficking; trafficking in persons; transnational crime; women

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print