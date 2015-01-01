|
Spearpoint M, Hopkin C. J. Fire Sci. 2021; 39(4): 265-284.
Abstract
Cooking oil fires present a reasonable worst-case hazard when considering thermal radiation to occupants close to a kitchen hob/cooktop. Shallow or deep frying, the activity frequency and the oil volume may contribute to the risk. A review of cooking oil use is presented via consumer purchasing habits, studies on the health effects of cooking with oil and statistics related to the disposal of cooking oil waste. An online survey provides further data on current cooking practices. Olive oil, vegetable oil or pure sunflower appear to be the most common types.
Language: en
cooking oil; cooktop; hazard; Hob; kitchen