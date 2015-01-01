|
Lai J, Luo T, Wang Y, Chen Y. J. Highway Transp. Res. Dev. (English ed.) 2021; 15(1): 89-97.
(Copyright © 2021, Research Institute of Highway, Ministry of Transport in association with the American Society of Civil Engineers)
Abstract
|
Temporary traffic flow observation plays a pivotal role in transportation planning, consultation, and decision-making, and it supplements fixed long-term traffic observation data. Although substantial automated technology has been used for traffic observation, such technology is limited by the temporariness and uncertainty of observation points; moreover, these methods are difficult to use in temporary observations. In this study, the YOLO_V3 algorithm, which is based on deep learning, is used for vehicle detection based on roadside videos of temporary observations. Moreover, a secondary detection framework based on vehicle detection and traffic-counting regions is proposed. Then a traffic-counting pattern with Kalman filter, Hungarian allocation, and perspective projection transformation is established. In addition, by collecting multiple sets of actual video data, the effectiveness of the method under different conditions is analyzed in terms of three indicators: camera intersection angle with the road, erection height, and road traffic density.
