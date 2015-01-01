Abstract

The vehicle operation condition for a certain kind of vehicle is used to describe the relationship between vehicle speed and time in a specific traffic environment. The experimental group uses the acquisition device dash cam to record the driving data of a light vehicle in Shanghai for research to quickly and accurately build the operation condition of the vehicle. The information of three different periods of time for three consecutive times is also collected with the sampling frequency of 1 Hz. We use smooth processing, elimination, attribution, and sliding window method to preprocess the huge data of vehicle operating condition for studying the driving condition of the automobile. A total of 724 time discontinuities are divided into three types for different processing, smooth processing with smooth function of moving average filter to eliminate the abnormal value of speed, and idle processing with long-term parking. Thereafter, the method of sliding window is used to process the idle speed data. Then, the kinematic segments are cut, and the feature values are extracted. Finally, the dimension of 13 features is reduced to four principal components. On the basis of three methods, such as contour coefficient,