Abstract

In recent years, with the continuous increase of the number of motor vehicles and nonmotor vehicles in the design of most intersections today, the previous design patterns are not enough to meet the composition characteristics of the current traffic flow. Therefore, the optimization of the existing right-of-way is particularly important. This paper summarizes the travel mode structure and traffic flow composition characteristics of small and medium-sized cities in southern China, investigates a large number of intersections in Guangxi, takes the intersection of Changhu in Nanning as an example, studies the main problems existing in the current distribution of right-of-way, and puts forward effective countermeasures for it. After the simulation by using VISSIM and comprehensive analysis, the average vehicle delay at the Changhu intersection has been reduced by 19.8%, traffic efficiency has been improved, and the existing traffic problems caused by right-of-way conflicts have been solved.

Language: en