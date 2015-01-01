Abstract

This study proposed a method for accurate calibration of the volume delay function (VDF), which has the effect on the result of traffic assignment. As it is the last step of the traditional four step model for traffic demand prediction. Through the VDF, macroscopic traffic flow is allocated to the traffic network in the virtual environment using the travel time calculated at each link. The traffic volume calculated based on the travel time brings a calibration task that reduces the error compared to the actual traffic volume. Many developed countries are performing calibration task to reflect the traffic characteristics of each region through various optimization techniques, but Korea has been using uniform coefficient values ​​provided by KTDB. The determined value of the VDF correlation coefficient does not properly reflect the different traffic behaviors by region, and this leads to inaccurate future traffic demand. Therefore, in order to overcome this point, this study developed a methodology to calculate the optimal value according to the road hierarchy in the region using GPS trajectory data. The developed algorithm was applied to interrupted flow and continuous flow, and Root Mean Square Error (RMSE) was used for effect evaluation. As a result, the RMSE between the GPS-based speed and the simulation-based speed for interrupted flow was higher than continuous flow. It was 38.38 and 9.67, respectively. This is because factors, such as traffic signals and localized driving behavior are not considered in the interrupted flow. In the future, it is necessary considered diverse factors at interrupted flow to derive the value of the VDF correlation coefficient to get accurate travel speed.



본 연구는 장래교통수요 예측 기법의 4단계 추정법 중 마지막인 통행배정 결과에 가장 밀접한 통행비용함수(Volume delay function, VDF)의 정확한 정산방안을 제시하였다. 그간 VDF를 기반으로 가상환경 안의 교통 네트워크에 거시적 교통흐름을 할당하여 각 링크에서 계산되어지는 통행시간을 이용하여 통행을 배정하였다. 통행시간을 기반으로 할당된 교통량은 실제 교통량과 비교해서 그 오차를 줄이는 정산작업을 수반한다. 해외 선진국은 여러 가지 최적화기법을 통하여 각 지역의 교통특성을 잘 반영하도록 정산작업을 하고 있으나 우리나라는 KTDB에서 제공하는 획일화된 계수값들을 사용하고 있는 실정이다. 정해진 VDF 상관계수값은 지역별로 다른 통행행태를 제대로 반영하지 못하고 이로 인해 부정확한 장래교통수요를 수행하고 있다. 따라서 본 연구는 이러한 점을 극복하고자 GPS 궤적데이터(Trajectory data)를 활용하여 지역 내 도로위계에 따라 최적의 값을 정산하는 방법론을 개발하였다. 개발된 알고리즘을 연속류와 단속류에 적용하고 효과평가를 위해 평균제곱근오차(Root Mean Square Error, RMSE)를 활용하였다. 그 결과, 연속류는 GPS기반 속도와 시뮬레이션기반 속도 간의 평균제곱근오차는 약 9.67이나, 단속류는 38.38로 상대적으로 높았다. 이는, 교통신호와 같은 통행에 영향을 주는 요소가 단속류에서 고려되지 않았기 때문으로 판단된다. 향후에는 이를 고려하여 단속류 구간을 세분화하여 통행속도 보정을 위한 VDF 상관계수 값 도출 필요할 것으로 판단된다.

Language: ko