COVID-19 virus is a type of virus that can infect human and many kinds of animals. It is defined as a Respiratory Syndrome by SARS-CoV-2. COVID-19 halts human movements for economic and social activities over the world. The futurologists predict such pandemic would occur periodically in every few years. The research on human movement patterns in reactions to such disease spread is therefore required. The study aims to identify the changing pattern and spatial characteristics of transit use under COVID-19 and provide the base for an appropriate transit policy. The paper analyzed change of the bus use pattern in Gyeonggi Province and its relationships with spatial characteristics in the period of early 2020 when the movement pattern was vulnerable to the spread of COVID-19. The findings are following. Firstly, the impact of COVID-19 on the reduction of bus use frequency tended to heavily focus on the large-sized bus stops. Secondly, the increment of newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 induced the increment of the number of passengers using the bus stops in the peripheral area of less frequent economic activities. On the other hand, the decrement of the number of newly confirmed cases increased bus use volume of bus stops at the central part with industrial and economic activities more active than peripheral. These in turn suggest a shift of the focus of transportation policies from the efficiency of mass passenger collecting and transportation to the safety to avoid the infection.



===



코로나바이러스는 사람과 동물에 감염될 수 있는 바이러스로서 의학적으로는 SARS-CoV-2 감염에 의한 호흡기 증후군으로 정의된다. 2019년 말 발생되었으며 이로 인해 전 세계는 경제 및 사회활동을 위한 이동이 멈추었고 미래학자들은 몇 년 주기로 이와 같은 상황이 발생할 것이 라고 예언하고 있다. 코로나19와 같은 감염병이 발생될 때 사람들에게 교통서비스를 지속적으로 제공할 수 있는 대책이 필요하며 감염병확산으로 인해 사람들의 이동패턴을 파악 할 수 있는 연구가 필요하다. 본 연구는 이러한 배경하에 코로나19로 인한 대중교통이용 변화패턴을 파악하고 지역적 특성을 확인하여 대중교통이용 정책을 수립할 수 있는 근거를 마련하고자 한다. 코로나19의 확산에 따른 이동패턴 변화의 가장 민감한 시기였던 2020년 상반기를 중심으로 경기도 버스이용패턴 변화를 분석하고 지역특성과 상관성을 분석하였다. 그 결과로 인한 시사점은 다음과 같다. 첫째, 코로나19 확진자 발생으로 인한 통행변화 영향은 환승이 이루어지는 대규모의 정류소에 집중적으로 나타났다. 둘째, 코로나19 확진자수가 증가하면 중심지역보다 경제적으로 비활동적인 주변지역에 위치한 정류소의 통행량이 증가하며, 반대로 코로나19 확진자수가 감소하면 주변지역 보다 산업 혹은 경제활동이 활발한 중심지역의 통행량이 증가하였다. 이와 같은 분석결과는 기존의 이용자를 대량으로 집적화하고 운송하는 효율성측면의 교통체계에서 전염병 감염 등과 같은 상황을 대비하여 안전성을 고려하는 교통정책의 새로운 방향을 제시한다고 할 수 있다.

Language: ko