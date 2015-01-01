|
Choi J, Lim S, Oah S. J. Korean Soc. Transp. 2021; 39(4): 464-473.
(Copyright © 2021, Korean Society of Transportation)
Even now, pedestrian safety remains a serious concern in South Korea. Pedestrians accounted for almost 40% of traffic deaths over the last few years. Pedestrian safety has been addressed in previous studies or policies, but there is a lack of literature concerning direct intervention on pedestrian safety behavior. Hence, the objectives of this study were: 1) to evaluate the effects of a prompt, which is one of the behavioral approaches to promote pedestrian safety behavior; 2) to compare the effects of two types of prompts, timely prompt and non-timely prompt. We used an LED sign to deliver messages about three key behaviors for safe crossing procedures, and the prompting strategies were applied according to the timeliness of message delivery. Compared to the baseline, the percentage of pedestrian safety behavior increased when using both types of prompts, but prompting strategies did not make a difference in its effectiveness.
Language: ko