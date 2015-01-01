Abstract

Even now, pedestrian safety remains a serious concern in South Korea. Pedestrians accounted for almost 40% of traffic deaths over the last few years. Pedestrian safety has been addressed in previous studies or policies, but there is a lack of literature concerning direct intervention on pedestrian safety behavior. Hence, the objectives of this study were: 1) to evaluate the effects of a prompt, which is one of the behavioral approaches to promote pedestrian safety behavior; 2) to compare the effects of two types of prompts, timely prompt and non-timely prompt. We used an LED sign to deliver messages about three key behaviors for safe crossing procedures, and the prompting strategies were applied according to the timeliness of message delivery. Compared to the baseline, the percentage of pedestrian safety behavior increased when using both types of prompts, but prompting strategies did not make a difference in its effectiveness.



FINDINGS suggest that prompts for pedestrian safety behavior were effective, but further consideration for prompting strategies is necessary.



국내 보행자의 안전 수준은 OECD 회원국 중 최하위에 머무른다. 현재 보행자 안전향상을 위한 법 ‧ 제도 마련, 공학적 ‧ 환경적 설계 등 다양한 접근이 이루어지고 있으나, 보행자 행동에 대한 직접적인 개입은 시도되지 않았다. 이에 본 연구는 보행자 안전 향상을 위한 대안으로 행동분석적 접근을 도입하여 프롬프트 적용이 보행자 안전행동에 미치는 영향을 검증하였다. LED 전광판을 이용하여 횡단 절차에 따른 세 가지 안전행동에 대한 프롬프트를 제시하였고, 프롬프트 제시의 적시성에 따라 적시적 프롬프트와 비적시적 프롬프트로 구분하여 적용하였다. 연구 결과, 프롬프트를 적용하지 않은 기저선에 비해 프롬프트를 적용한 처치 단계에서 보행자 안전행동 비율이 유의하게 높은 것으로 나타났으나, 처치 단계 내 두 프롬프트 제시 유형 간 효과 차이는 나타나지 않았다. 따라서 프롬프트 처치가 보행자의 안전행동을 증가시키는 데 효과적이라고 할 수 있으나, 프롬프트 제시 유형 간 특성을 명확하게 밝히기 위한 후속 연구가 진행될 필요가 있다.

