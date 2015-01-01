|
Kim DH, Kim JT. J. Korean Soc. Transp. 2021; 39(4): 516-525.
(Copyright © 2021, Korean Society of Transportation)
This study proposes a conflict prediction model using IoT technology to prevent accidents caused by the restriction of sight distance of vehicle in Container port. The technology for intersection accident detection in Cell environment has been developed. Based on the location, speed, direction of the vehicle, the types of accidents that may occur are classified. Accident prediction was performed by subdividing accident judgments by type. For validation, The proposed algorithm is simulated with SSAM analysis before and after algorithm application via VISSIM. For the simulation, the experiment was conducted by setting a deceleration rate of -3.0m/s2 to a vehicle that performs protective driving for the vehicle provided with information. Simulation results show an average reduction in the number of conflicts by 43.34%. On-site evaluation was carried out through electric scooter as there was a limit to functional inspection through large port vehicle. Validation was performed by comparing the location of the vehicle at the time of provision and the stopping distance for the information provided through scenario development. The validation results confirm that 18 out of 20 iterations provided valid information. Further research is proposed on future developed models such as verification of models through multiple vehicles in large network environments and on-site applicability evaluation using port mobility equipment.
Language: ko