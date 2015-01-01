Abstract

This study proposes a conflict prediction model using IoT technology to prevent accidents caused by the restriction of sight distance of vehicle in Container port. The technology for intersection accident detection in Cell environment has been developed. Based on the location, speed, direction of the vehicle, the types of accidents that may occur are classified. Accident prediction was performed by subdividing accident judgments by type. For validation, The proposed algorithm is simulated with SSAM analysis before and after algorithm application via VISSIM. For the simulation, the experiment was conducted by setting a deceleration rate of -3.0m/s2 to a vehicle that performs protective driving for the vehicle provided with information. Simulation results show an average reduction in the number of conflicts by 43.34%. On-site evaluation was carried out through electric scooter as there was a limit to functional inspection through large port vehicle. Validation was performed by comparing the location of the vehicle at the time of provision and the stopping distance for the information provided through scenario development. The validation results confirm that 18 out of 20 iterations provided valid information. Further research is proposed on future developed models such as verification of models through multiple vehicles in large network environments and on-site applicability evaluation using port mobility equipment.



===



본 연구는 항만 내 도로를 이용하는 이동장비의 안전시거 제약으로 인한 사고 발생을 예방하기 위해 IoT 기술을 활용한 상충예측모형을 제안한다. Cell 환경에서의 교차로 내 사고에 대한 사고감지에 관한 기술을 개발하였다. 차량 위치 정보, 속도, 이동 방향 정보를 바탕으로 발생 가능한 사고유형을 추돌사고, 직각 충돌사고로 분류하였다. 분류된 유형별 사고판단을 세분화하여 TTC 기반 사고예측을 판단하였다. 제안된 알고리즘을 VISSIM을 통해 알고리즘 적용 전 ‧ 후의 SSAM 분석을 통한 모의실험을 수행하였다. 모의실험의 경우 정보를 제공받은 차량에 대한 보호 운전을 하는 차량으로 감속도를 -3.0m/s2를 설정하여 실험을 진행하였다. 모의실험 결과 평균 43.34%의 잠재적 상충횟수가 감소된 것으로 확인하였다. 현장평가에는 항만 대형 이동장비를 통한 기능점검에 한계가 있어 유사 이동장비를 통해 수행하였다. 시나리오 개발을 통해 제공된 정보에 대한 제공 시점의 이동장비 위치와 정지시거의 비교를 통해 유효성 평가를 수행하였다. 유효성 평가 결과, 90% 수준에서 유효 정보를 제공한 것으로 확인하였다. 개발된 모형에 대해 대형 네트워크 환경에서 다수의 차량을 통한 모형 검증, 항만 이동장비를 활용한 현장 적용성 평가 등의 추가 연구를 제언한다.

Language: ko