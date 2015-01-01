|
Choe CW, Noh Y, Shin DS, Kim H, Park HC. J. Korean Soc. Transp. 2021; 39(4): 540-554.
(Copyright © 2021, Korean Society of Transportation)
Abstract
Prevention policies for marine accidents are steadily being implemented, but the numbers of accidents and injuries have been increasing rapidly over the past five years at an annual average rate of 10%. Besides, although various types of marine accidents continue to occur, previous studies on identifying risk factors of marine accidents according to the types of accidents have been limited. In particular, 89% of marine accidents have occurred in coastal areas over the past five years, so it is urgent to take measures to prevent marine accidents in coastal areas. The purpose of this study is to screen risk factors of marine accidents by accident types targeting accidents occurring in coastal areas and provide implications for the prevention of marine accidents. In this study, binomial logistic regression models are developed to identify risk factors for each type of marine accident. As a result, it is found that the coefficient signs of risk factors are different according to types of marine accidents, and through this, it is confirmed that the development of models for each accident types is necessary. As the risk factors that increase deaths and serious injuries, the tonnage of vessels, the sea area where they occur, the month, the time of day, and the use of fishing vessels are derived, and customized preventive measures for each type of maritime accident are required.
Language: ko