Theofilatos A, Antoniou C, Yannis G. J. Traffic Transp. Eng. Engl. Ed. 2021; 8(4): 596-604.
(Copyright © 2021, Periodical Offices of Chang'an University, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
For the purpose of exploring the factors affecting injury severity of children and adolescents involved in traffic crashes in Greece, disaggregate crash data including 13,431 involving children and adolescents from all regions of Greece for the period 2006-2015 were utilized. In order to identify factors affecting injury severity and account for potential unobserved heterogeneity, a series of mixed logit models were utilized. To explore and address potential temporal instability of crash-related risk factors, the likelihood ratio test was applied.
Language: en
Adolescents; Children; Injury severity; Traffic crash; Traffic engineering; Unobserved heterogeneity