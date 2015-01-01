Abstract

Advanced Vehicle Technologies (AVTs) have been purported to improve the behind-the-wheel experience of older adults (65+ years) by making driving safer, easier, and more enjoyable. The autonomous vehicle, in particular, is viewed as a promising innovation for those in older age groups. However, little is known about how older adults perceive AVTs as well as their attitudes, concerns, and willingness to use different levels of vehicular automation. Using the results of an online survey of 1000 Canadians aged 65 and older (who live in the Greater Golden Horseshoe Region, Southern Ontario, Canada), this paper aims to identify and quantify key factors that can affect older adults' willingness to use vehicles with different levels of automation (e.g., semi vs. fully autonomous vehicles; SAV/FAV). Underlying this objective is a need to examine older adults' preferences and concerns for using emerging automotive technologies. Using factor analysis and structural equation modeling, several factors were also identified that can influence older adults' openness to use SAV/FAV including the perception that the AVTs would actually assist with performing driving-related tasks, participant concerns about using SAV/FAV (mainly concerns about inadequate testing on SAV/FAV and being legally responsible if SAV/FAV technology failure causes an accident), using automobile as a passenger, gender, level of education, and the need for assistance with driving. Moreover, almost two thirds of participants reported having concerns about liability if an AVT failed resulting in a crash.



FINDINGS of this study provide decision makers and car manufacturing companies with valuable insights regarding older adults' willingness and needs to use SAV/FAV.

Language: en