Abstract

Annually, there are over 120,000 crashes in work zones in the United States. High speeds in construction zones are a well-documented risk factor that increases the frequency and severity of crashes. This study used connected vehicle data to evaluate the spatial and temporal impact that regulatory signs, speed feedback displays, and construction site geometry had on vehicle speed. Over 27,000 unique trips over 2 weeks on a 15-mile interstate construction work zone near Lebanon, IN were analyzed. Spatial analysis over a 0.2-mi segment before and after the posted speed limit signs showed that the regulatory signs had no statistical impact on reducing speeds. A before/after analysis was also conducted to study the impact of radar-based speed feedback that displays the motorists' speed on a sign below a regulatory speed limit sign.



RESULTS showed a maximum drop in median speeds of approximately 5 mph. Speeds greater than 15 mph above the speed limit dropped by 10% - 15%. The reduction in speeds began approximately 1000 feet ahead of the sign and results were found to be statistically significant. The analysis also revealed that larger speed drops inside the work zone were due to geometric constraints that required additional driver workloads, especially during shoulder width changes and lane shifts. The results from this study will be helpful for agencies to understand driver behavior in the work zones and to identify proper speed limit compliance techniques that significantly reduce driver speeds in and around work zones.

