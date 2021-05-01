Abstract

The impact of local environment characteristics on individual cycling behaviour has been discussed in transport research for several years. Many previous studies have, however, primarily focused on the presence and distribution of built environment elements, considered using georeferenced or census data. This paper argues that not only is the objectively measured environment an influencing factor, but also the individual perception of this environment. Furthermore, besides built elements, the evaluation of perceived non-built attributes, such as discourses and policies, as well as the environment's impact on cycling attitudes, should be taken into account for a more comprehensive view. For this purpose, this study examines the responses to a household survey in the German city of Offenbach am Main (n = 701). The impact of the perceived local environment on cycling behaviour and cycling attitudes has been analysed using 21 perception items as well as socio-demographics, travel mode availability and general travel attitudes. For a more detailed view on cycling behaviour, this study applies the stage model of self-regulated behavioural change (SSBC) indicating a level of openness to use a bicycle frequently in everyday life. The results of the multivariate analysis show that the perceptions of built and non-built environment characteristics interrelate. Furthermore, certain perceptions encourage bicycle use and positive attitudes towards cycling, such as perceived cycling safety and pleasure. Primarily, these perceptions are safe and appropriate cycling infrastructures, cycling as a common practice and the absence of vandalism, dirt and high car pressure.

Language: en