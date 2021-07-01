|
Bezirgani A, Lachapelle U. Travel Behav. Soc. 2021; 25: 133-143.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
unavailable
Abstract
Adult customers switch to online grocery shopping (OGS) to save time and to buy specialized products. Less is known about whether and under what circumstances elderly will switch to OGS. Building on the theory of planned behavior (TPB), this study examined how decision making, online shopping habits for edible and non-edible items, and active and motorized mobility limitations are associated with elderly's OGS behaviour. An online survey of 560 older individuals from two metropolitan regions in Quebec, Canada was conducted. We collected data on online shopping habits, difficulties walking, intentions to cease driving, and current frequency of grocery trips, together with related TPB constructs (intentions, self-reported OGS behavior, behavioral, normative and control beliefs, attitudes, subjective norms and perceived behavioral control). After verifying the basic TPB model, difficulties walking, driving cessation, frequency of grocery trips and online shopping habits for edible and non-edible items were integrated in structural equation models.
Language: en
Aging; Behavior; Food shopping; Intention; Internet; Travel