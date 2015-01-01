Abstract

Different types of instability modes in tractor-trailer vehicles, including jackknifing and snaking, necessitate designing a fast and effective control strategy. In this paper, a model predictive controller (MPC) is developed to prevent these instability modes in a car-trailer vehicle as a specific form of tractor-trailer vehicles equipped with differential braking. The effectiveness of the control action when the differential braking is applied only to the tractor and only to the trailer is also studied comparatively. The developed MPC controller utilises an affine tyre force model, and the control actions are limited based on the capacity of the tyres. The aim of the controller is to ensure that the tractor and the trailer follow the desired yaw rate and the desired hitch angle, respectively. The controller performance is evaluated through experimental tests and simulations. Experimental tests are conducted on an all-wheel-drive electric Chevrolet Equinox and a student-built research trailer, both equipped with an independent braking module on each wheel. In the simulations, the controller is implemented in MATLAB/Simulink, and an experimentally validated CarSim model of the tested tractor-trailer vehicle is employed. The results show that the designed MPC controller effectively prevents both instability modes; however, differential braking has much more capacity when it is applied to the tractor.

Language: en